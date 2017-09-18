Young achiever award is the icing on the cake for eight year old baker

Winning the Outstanding Young Person of the Month Award was the icing on the cake for a keen young baker who raised money for charity.

Eight year old Xander Tame, from Hastings, attends Castledown Primary School. He has high functioning autism but doesn’t let it stand in his way and enjoys playing football, cooking and baking.

Xander made a selection of cupcakes, brownies, pizzas and biscuits and sold ice lollies over several weeks, helping to raise more than £50 for the World Wildlife Fund. His love of animals led to him choosing to help the organisation.

The Award is sponsored by Sussex Coast College Hastings and the Hastings Observer Series. It is presented to someone aged 18 and under who has excelled in some way. This could be in sport, academic studies, or if they have performed an important role on a voluntary basis in their own home or the wider community.

Ashley Chapman, from the college, said: “We’re really impressed with Xander. Not many eight year olds would be prepared to give up so much of their time. He raised an impressive amount for the World Wildlife Fund and I understand he’s planning to help another charity next year.”

As part of his award, Xander will receive a complimentary meal for two and a £100 donation will be made to the charity of his choice.

To nominate someone for the Outstanding Young Person of the Month email jenny@cobbpr.com with details of who you are nominating and the reasons why.