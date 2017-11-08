YMCA Family Fitness Rave

Hastings Borough Council’s ‘Active Hastings’ is holding the very first Family Fitness Rave at the YMCA, St Paul’s Road, St Leonards-on-Sea on Friday, November 17, 6-7pm.

Families from all over the town will be dusting off their neon clothes and practising their rave moves as they get ready to attend an evening of fun, glow sticks and rave paint.

The instructors are ready to ramp up the energy with a routine full of old school rave moves and they will have you laughing as you hit the dance floor.

Cllr Andy Batsford, the council’s lead member for leisure, says it promises to be a fun event. “What a great way to spend some quality family time,” he said. “I’ll be there with my best dance moves good-to-go-go!”

Cllr Batsford says this time the event is open to the whole family and there’s no age restrictions - so there are no excuses not to turn up and give it a go. Hit the dance floor in your neon clothes and get ready to rave.

Glow sticks and rave paint will be provided and entry is only £1 per person. The event will be filmed and photographed. Active Hastings is the easy, fun way to get your everyday dose of physical activity. It only takes 30 minutes a day for adults and 60 a day for children to get fitter, healthier and happier. You can even break it down into 10 minute slots.