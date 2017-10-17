Yellowmen’s tiring but successful trip to Kenya

The Rotary Club of Senlac’s Yellowmen are back from a recent trip to north-west Kenya, where their work is helping to improve the lives of those living in the Pokot region.

The visit, which took place in September, saw a small team led by organiser Eddie McCall, continue their work in the Pokot region where for more than twelve years they have been making visits twice year.

Their work in the area includes educational, medical and building projects. On this visit five of the group were involved in a large educational programme involving visits to about fifteen schools, demonstration lessons, a reading programme, seminars and practical work on teaching English.

Organiser Eddie McCall says attendance at the seminars was the highest yet achieved and participants’ feedback was extremely positive.

Another Yellowman, Wendy Wood, undertook research into the incidence of Upper Respiratory Tract Infections at both a highland clinic and a lowland clinic as a result of which she analysed around 2,500 cases.

Eddie said: “In Marich work continued on the newly built primary school and the new clinic while at Sigor Hospital the new accommodation block, will provide five small apartments, is progressing well as is the new accommodation block at Sostin Clinic.

“Discussions have taken place about Tikeet Clinic and a medical mission charity will be asked to take on the running of it for the local community. It’s hoped that the clinic can be opened by the end of the year with the official opening in February next year.”

On each visit the Yellowmen take urgently needed medication and on this occasion took about £9,000 of medicines with them which they distributed to local hospitals and clinics.

Eddie says it was a tiring time but very successful trip. “We have more people already booked up for the February and September visits next year and with extra hands we can achieve even more,” he said.

“We always need funds to do our work in Kenya and I am pleased to say that I recently gave a talk to Ladies Who Lunch and received a donation in excess of £300. I am grateful to them and to all the other organisations that support us so generously.”

For more information on the Yellowmen, visit: www.yellowmen.org.

The Rotary Club of Senlac draws members from and serves Bexhill, Hastings, Battle and Rother areas. The club meets on Wednesday evenings normally at the Cooden Beach Hotel, Bexhill. For more information contact Senlac Rotary Secretary, Mike Styles, on 01424 843955 or visit: www.senlacrotary.org.uk