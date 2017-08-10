World-famous Moscow State Circus brings show to Hastings

The world-famous Moscow State Circus is coming to town.

The circus will be performing on Glyne Gap field tomorrow (Friday, August 11) and Monday (August 14) at 3pm and 7.45pm.

On Saturday (August 12) sees the performances at 3pm and 6pm and on Sunday (August 13) and Tuesday (August 15), at 2pm and 5pm.

The world’s most famous circus is bringing its latest production – Gostinitsa – a show which producers promise to have all the spectacle and nerve-tingling, edge-of-your-seat thrills for the whole family.

The circus has been planning this event for the last two years.

Award-winning clowns, Chervotkins Duo, will guide the audience through the show, which features acts like the Didyk Troupe, acrobatics on Europe’s only double Russian swings, flying through the air and somersaulting from one fast moving swing to another.

The Alikhanov Troupe perform on two 10-metre poles balanced on one shoulder of a man with three girls climbing and spinning to the very top of the same pole and then five people walking the high wire.

Other features include unicyclists, the Gorodetskiys Duo, Eugeniy Hochrova foot juggling and the sensational trapeze artistes, the Peruskins Duo and Anna Rastsova.

John Haze, Moscow State Circus director, said: “The artistes of the world-famous Moscow State Circus are really excited about coming to the historic town of Hastings and a number of them intend to take a trip to Battle to see for themselves the site of the battle in 1066 and the very field which changed Britain’s future forever.

“Almost all the performers are in the UK for the first time so British audiences will have a rare treat watching these amazing artistes.”

To book tickets visit www.moscowstatecircus.com or alternatively ring Ticketmaster on 0844 856 5555.

