Work to start on crossing outside school

Work will soon begin on the long-awaited upgrade of the pedestrian crossing outside a Hastings school.

Parents, school staff, residents and local councillors Michael Wincott and Richard Street have been campaigning for the upgrade outside Sandown School, at The Ridge, ever since the lollipop person was removed from the zebra crossing.

Confirmation was received last autumn but work was held back until the school closed for the summer break to minimise disruption to traffic. Work is due to begin on July 24 and is expected to take six weeks.

“This location really has been an accident waiting to happen,” said Cllr Wincott, who has two children at the school. “Children and adults crossing here have often taken their lives in their hands on their way to and from school as impatient motorists refuse to give way. Also the zebra crossing has meant constant interruptions to the flow of traffic further riling drivers.”

The new light-controlled puffin crossing will be located slightly to the west of the present crossing to avoid conflict with residents’ driveways. There will be a new vehicle entrance located where the zebra crossing is at present and a new pedestrian entrance slightly to the east of the present one.

“We’ve been arguing for this for years,” said Cllr Street. “There will be disruption to traffic during the works but that’s a price well worth paying for the improved safety the puffin will bring.”

