Wonderful charity golfers par none

Seventy six generous golfers who took part in the St Michael’s Hospice Charity Golf Day, helping to raise nearly £3,000, have been praised for their efforts.

The event, held at the Cooden Beach Golf Club on Monday, October 2, saw the golfers brave tough weather conditions as they expertly made their way around the 18 hole course.

The Park Lane Group - Runners-up at St Michael's Hospice Charity Golf Day 2017

The winning team was Trade Paints, the Park Lane Group was runner-up and in 3rd place the Channon’s Challengers. Nearest the Pin (men) was awarded to Laurence Haulkes and Nearest the Pin (ladies) went to Sue Yearwood.

The Longest Drive (men) was achieved by Graham Nicholls and the Longest Drive (ladies) by Linda Sangster, while the Nearest the pin in two (men) went to Peter May and the Nearest the pin in two (ladies) to Jill Gradon.

Community Fundraiser at St Michael’s Hospice, Felicity James, says the hospice is very grateful to those who took part. “A very big thank you to the 76 golfers who attended a very blustery Charity Golf Day,” she said. “A total of £2,895 was raised, including £562 from a game of Heads & Tails where the winning golfer received six bottles of wine donated by Morrisons.

“The Hospice also thank all raffle prize donators; United Business Group, Morrisons, Trattoria Italiana, Café Maroc and Perfections Beauty. Hole sponsors; The Park Lane Group, Wilmoths and Glen Wells. The volunteers who worked so hard on the day, the marvellous staff at Cooden Beach Golf Course for their help in the lead up to the event and on the day and most importantly, to the wonderful golfers for supporting this event so generously.”