Witnesses sought to early morning Hastings attack

Detectives in Hastings have launched an appeal today (Friday, July 28) to trace anyone with information about a vicious night-time street attack which left a man with serious head injuries.

At 4.30am on Saturday, June 24 two St Leonards men who had been having a night out were set upon by a group of about six men while they were walking along Dorset Place, off Cambridge Road in Hastings.

Weapons wielded by the assailants included a baseball bat, a piece of banister rail and a saucepan.

One of the victims, a 34-year-old man, sustained a broken arm and the other victim, aged 38, sustained serious head injuries for which he was in hospital for several days although now recovering.

Nothing was reported stolen and no arrests have been made at this time.

Detective Constable Chloe Barden said: “One of the suspects is described as white, in his late 20s, of large build and with a beard.

“I am keen to identify any potential witnesses to this unprovoked and apparently motiveless attack.”

If anyone can help this investigation contact the police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 246 of 24/06.

