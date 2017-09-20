Witnesses sought to car chase and crash in Ore

Witnesses are being sought to an incident in Ore in which a group of men tried to attack two men.

Police said on Sunday, September 10 at around 4.40pm three men were spotted getting out of a blue hatchback car, possibly a Ford Fiesta, near the One Stop shop in Station Parade and attempt to attack two other men in a Ford Focus, causing some damage to their car.

The Focus sped off but shortly afterwards it crashed into the external wall of a flat in Hughenden Road. No one was hurt.

Its driver was pursued on foot by the three men, who were possibly armed with air pistols, but managed to evade them.

Detective Constable Ian Dearling, of the East Sussex investigations team, said: “This appears to have been a targeted, though fortunately isolated, incident with at least one of the men in the Ford Focus being known to its pursuers.

“We’re grateful to witnesses who have already come forward but we need to identify those three suspects and their car, ideally someone may have noted its registration number or be able to confirm its make and model.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or call 101, quoting serial 891 of 10/09.