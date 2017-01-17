Winkle Club Supper helps good causes

Hastings Winkle Club raised £1,800 for local charities when it held its Annual Supper earlier this month.

The Supper, which takes place at the East Hastings Sea Angling Association, is a long held tradition for the Winkle Club and goes back almost as far as the Club itself which was founded in 1900,

Hastings Winkle Club's supper. Photo by Sid Saunders. SUS-171101-133254001

Those at the Top-Table included Michael Foster, High Sheriff of East Sussex and a Club Vice President and Sir Kenneth Warren who was the town’s Member of Parliament for many years and is now Winkle Club President.

Following the Supper, the 100 members attending were entertained by well known comedian Adger Brown who is also a Winkle Club member.

Adger also conducted the Raffle Draw and Auction which raised a total of some £1,800 all of which will go to local good causes.

Trophies were presented for the highest collection made by a Pub which this year went to The Anchor in George Street and the most money collected by a Club which was won by The Fishermen’s Club in All Saints Street.

Hastings Winkle Club's supper. Photo by Sid Saunders. SUS-171101-133241001

The trophy for ’Outstanding Individual Effort’ was presented by Winkle Club Chairman, Richard Read to photographer, Sid Saunders who gives of his time freely and voluntarily and is always working to raise the profile of the historic Hastings Winkle Club.

Winkle Club Vice Chairman Richard Stevens said: “We were very pleased indeed to be able to honour Sid in this way. This was a unanimous committee decision in recognition of the great contribution Sid has made to our Club.

“All in all this has been a very successful year for Winkle Club fundraising and we are now at the stage where we consider who should be the recipients of the small community grants that we are able to offer to suitable local beneficiaries.”

Any applications should be forwarded to The Treasurer, Hastings Winkle Club, c/o The Fishermen’s Institute, All Saints Street, TN34 3BE.

Hastings Winkle Club's supper. Photo by Sid Saunders. SUS-171101-133502001

