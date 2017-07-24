Winkle Club holds Old Town events

Have your say

The Hastings Winkle Club is staging two regular events during Old Town Week in aid of its charitable causes.

On Sunday July 30, on Winkle Island from 2pm until 4pm is the annual ‘Winkle Tossing’ Competition which involves throwing winkles in to different sizes of containers. There will be a prize for the adult winner and a trophy, as well as certificate, for the junior victor.

Wednesday August 2nd sees The Great Winkle Club Putting Competition at the Adventure Golf Courses on the Seafront.

All are welcome to come along and play a round at a concessionary price and tee-off from 6pm. All monies raised will go to local good causes.

The Winkle Club wishes to stress that these events are open to everyone and not just for Club members.

The Winkle Club is an internationally famous charitable organisation formed in 1900 by Hastings fishermen to help the under-privileged families of Hastings Old Town.

It raises money for charity throughout the year staging a number of events, including the popular Jazz Festival in June.

Winkle Club members have included some very illustrious personalities such as Sir Winston Churchill, Lord Montgomery, Sir Norman Wisdom and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother. Visit www.winkleclub.org for more information.

