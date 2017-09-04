Winkle Club going crazy for golf

Hastings Winkle Club’s annual Putting Competition finally went ahead last Friday evening after being rained off during Old Town Carnival Week.

But it was worth the wait with golfers enjoying a perfect sunny Friday evening at the Hastings Adventure Golf complex on the seafront.

Winkle Putting 1 SUS-170409-103140001

The Deputy Mayor, Nigel Sinden and some RNLI members and crew joined enthusiastic ‘Winklers’ all determined to shoot a low score on the courses.

Eventually after an exciting tussle at the top of the Leader Board, Jo Williamson took the title of ‘Winning Lady’ in the Adult Section and David Hartley won the ‘Best Male Title.’

The Junior Section was won by Honor Homewood with Manni Bryant a close ‘Runner-Up.’

The Deputy Mayor, presented the Trophies and prizes and the evening raised £325 for Winkle Club local good causes.

Event organiser, John Scollay said: “This time the weather was kind to us, everyone thoroughly enjoyed themselves and we raised a useful sum for our charities. All in all, a great success.”

The Winkle Club stages a number of events throughout the year, including the successful and popular Summer Jazz Festival in June and a procession later in the year to remember former fishermen, lifeboatment and mariners.

Money raised by the Winkle Club goes to help local charities and good causes.

The Winkle Club is over 100 years old and famous members have included Sir Winston Churchill. To find out more about the club and its work, visit www. winkleclub.org.