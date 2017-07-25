Winchelsea summer fete will be a day of family fun

Winchelsea has announced the revival of its Summer Fete, which will be held on Saturday, August 12 from 1pm.

The scenic cricket field will once again resound with the fun of the fete, the Battle Town Band, excited canine competitors (and their human partners) and the sound of coconuts knocked off their perches. Visitors can try their hand at games, browse stalls, enjoy a barbecued burger, an ice cream, or from 2pm tea and cake.

The New Hall committee is organising the event and a spokesperson says they intend everybody to enjoy it!

If you think your pet dog is adorable the judges of the fun dog show may think so too.

The raffle, has many exciting prizes, including an indulgent pamper package, and meal voucher.

Entry adult £1, children free. Proceeds will be shared among local good causes.