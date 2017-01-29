WI ladies trained in CPR at new year meeting

The Hastings and St Leonards branch of the Wonky Women’s Institute started their new year meeting with a lesson in CPR.

The British Heart Foundation are on a mission to teach as many people as possible to learn and feel confident in giving CPR should someone stop breathing. They have provided the Wonky WI with a kit consisting of ten Manikins together with mats, inflation bags, wipes, carry bag and ten training DVD’s which provides everything needed to teach a group or club how to give Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR).

Thirty Wonky WI ladies are now trained and the kit is ready and available for any group or club who would like to borrow.

Visit the website and leave contact details at:

www.wonkywi.co.uk

New members are welcome.