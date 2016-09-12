White Rock Theatre launches its 2016 panto, Peter Pan

Boyband sensation Jaymi Hensley takes on the high-flying title role in East Sussex’s must-see pirate adventure Peter Pan.

Set sail with your shipmates and head for Neverland this Christmas as you’ll be hooked on the swashbuckling pantomime adventure Peter Pan. Featuring magnificent scenery, beautiful costumes, an abundance of comedy and stunning flying sequences it’s the perfect, unmissable treat for the festive season, outstanding entertainment for all the family. From 16th December until 31st. Booking information



Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.