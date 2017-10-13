White Ribbon Day raises awareness of domestic violence

Is your organisation planning an activity to mark White Ribbon Day?

John Whittington, Hastings Borough Council’s White Ribbon campaign coordinator, wants to know.

Agencies and partnerships across the country are marking the day with a minute’s silence, or asking sports event participants to make a personal pledge to help end domestic violence at the beginning of a match, or raising awareness with an activity. The national statistics make grim reading:

• Two women are killed every week in England and Wales by a current or former partner (Office of National Statistics, 2015) – one woman is killed every three days.

• Every minute police in the UK receive a domestic assistance call – yet only 35 per cent of domestic violence incidents are reported to the police (Stanko, 2000 & Home Office, 2002).

• Sixty-two per cent of children in households where domestic violence is happening are also directly harmed (SafeLives, 2015).

• Thirty per cent of domestic violence either starts or will intensify during pregnancy (Department of Health report, October 2004).

• The costs to services (Criminal Justice System, health, social services, housing, civil legal) amount to £3.8 billion per year.

Cllr Colin Fitzgerald said: “In 2016/17 in Hastings there were 957 domestic abuse related crimes recorded, 25 per cent of crime in Hastings. This is an appalling local statistic; please support this campaign by making a public pledge either through your organisation, or on November 25 in Hastings town centre by making a personal pledge to end domestic violence.”

Call 01424 451438 or email communitysafety@hastings.gov.uk to share an event.