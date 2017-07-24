Where did you get that hat? Come and discover what Wonky W.I are up to

Ladies from the Wonky W.I. have been busy with another mystery project but all will be revealed soon.

Last year they made Twiddlemuffs for a local Dementia Care Home, then they knitted breasts for health visitors to use as a teaching tool for breast feeding and now we see them wearing silly hats.

To find out about these strange objects go down to the Alexander Park Greenhouse on Saturday July 29 between 11am and 1pm when all will be revealed. If you cannot get there this Saturday the Greenhouse is open every Saturday between those times when you can buy plants and see the wonderful progress that has been made in restoring the Greenhouse for the Community.

