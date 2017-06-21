When the going gets tough, the tough get physical

Hastings Pier was a hive of activity last Saturday (June 17) as dozens of adults and children got physical for the first ever St Michael’s Hospice Seaside Zumbathon party.

As temperatures soared and many people opted to soak up the rays on the beach or sit in the sun with an ice-cream, others chose to have some exercise fun in the sun while raising money for St Michael’s Hospice.

Tracey Bull Morrit, Community Fundraiser St Michael’s Hospice says the Seaside Zumbathon Party was a great success.

“While enjoying the glorious sunshine, the children kick started the day with a children’s Zumba party, followed by the 2 hour adult session of non-stop Zumba,” she said.

“The purple St Michael’s Hospice Zumba t-shirts filled the pier, while crowds formed around the area to encourage the participants and to support the Hospice. The atmosphere was buzzing and an amazing day out was had!”

“On a day when many people would have opted to stay in the shade, our supporters braved the intensity of the sun and came out to Zumba in support of the Hospice.

“The children were amazing, giving it their all, with happy smiles despite the searing heat, and the adults endured two hours of continuous exertion, I am amazed by the commitment and dedication shown by all.

“I would like to say a big thank you to everyone that came out to support the Hospice. A huge thank you also to Becky Tompkins and her team from Funk Fusion Fitness who were a real driving force behind the success of the event and so generously gave their time to instruct.

“It was a fabulous day with a wonderful atmosphere, and Hastings Pier proved a perfect venue for our first outdoor Zumbathon.”

