What is the last date for sending a letter to Santa?

With Christmas fast approaching, Santa will be making a list and checking it twice.

But if you want to be sure that you (or your kids) are on it, you need to be sure your letter arrives at the North Pole in time.

That means getting your letter in the post by December 8 - just over three weeks away.

The Royal Mail takes care of letters addressed to Santa - they have been doing so for more than 50 years.

Reindeerland, at the North Pole, is the destination for your children’s letters. Alex McConnell is Royal Mail Chief Elf, and is in charge of making sure these important get to the right place.

“Royal Mail plays a special part at Christmas,” he says.

“We are proud that for over 50 years, Santa has allowed us to help manage the hundreds of thousands of special letters he receives from boys and girls across the country.

“His special team of elves at Royal Mail enjoy taking a peek at what children are asking for and helping Santa reply to these special letters.

“Remember to include your full name and address on your letter so Santa can reply to you!”

To ensure Santa receives your letter on time, please make sure you write to him, using the correct address, on a stamped envelope -

Santa/Father Christmas,

Santa’s Grotto,

Reindeerland,

XM4 5HQ