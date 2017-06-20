What a scorcher! Classic car show raises £20k for good causes

The 25th Senlac Classic Rotart Car Show and Craft Fair was hot off the starting grid from the get-go with wall to wall sunshine, five hundred stunning vehicles to delight hundreds of visitors and an estimated £20,000 raised for good causes.

Held at Bodiam Recreation Ground. on Father’s Day (Sunday June 18) the annual show was a bumper day out for all the family. More than 500 classic cars, commercial and military vehicles and motorbikes were on display and over 50 craft and charity stalls sold a variety of items including books, preserves, and model cars.

Entertainment included a Falconry display, youngsters enjoyed bouncy castles and carousels and The Swinging Little Big Band, The Victory Sisters and the Lindy Hoppers performed on the stage.

Dave Miles, Car Show Organiser for the Rotary Club of Senlac says the event had been a fantastic success. “What a scorcher!”, he said. “A perfect day, brilliant sunshine, hundreds of people attending, a constant flow of cars and pedestrians and the main road traffic was superbly controlled by the AA.”

The show recieved much praise from visitors of all ages. Harvey Wells, 13, from Hastings says it was his second visit to the show, “It’s very nice,” he said. “Lots of different cars to see and a variety of food. I’d certainly recommend by friends to come, they’d find it really fun and exciting.”

And a car owner and Bug Club member of Hastings declared: “It’s my first year at the show. I love it and can’t believe how big it is – incredible. I’ll be back.”

Dave Miles says the refreshment sellers did a roaring trade with queues for the Barbeque, Real Ale, cakes, teas, coffees and soft drinks. Long term stall holder and book seller Mark Pemberton of Pevensey says he’s been trading at the event for some years. “It’s brilliant, a good selection of stalls, it’s just so suitable for everyone and I met so many interesting people here.”

Bob Ayton stall holder of Mummery and Fudger travels from Dover to sell his wares. “It’s a lovely show, such a relaxed atmosphere, I’ll be back again !”

Dave says initial estimates suggest the show yet again raised a phenominal amount of around £20,000, adding:

“It was a total success. I thank everyone involved. The AA for their brilliant traffic management, the ATC for directing the public parking, Rotary family and friends and everyone who helped in such hot weather.

“The organisation fell into place without problems and we had a brilliant day. A big thanks to Classic Car owners and the public for their support. Grateful thanks to our main sponsors Lawler Davis Financial Planners Ltd, Collins Honda, Fitzgraham Solicitors and Westridge Construction.

“I look forward to welcoming everyone next year on Fathers Day, June, 17, 2018.”

www.senlacrotary.org

The main local good causes to benefit through the Rotary Club of Senlac Trust Fund from the money raised are:

* Conquest25 MRI Scanner Appeal

* Bexhill Diabetic Group

* The Yellowmen of Kadonkadong (Senlac Rotary’s own charity for work in Kenya)

* Other good causes will benefit throughout the coming year