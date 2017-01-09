Westfield’s Christmas lights raise over £11k for hospice

The annual Westfield Christmas Lights display has raised an amazing £11,642.61 for St Michael’s Hospice.

A spokesperson for the St Leonards-based hospice said: “We would like to say thank you to the residents of Westfield who have worked so hard to display the lights on their homes and donated their time to collect for the hospice each evening. It truly is a special part of Christmas for so many people and we are ever so grateful for their support.

“A thank you also goes to everyone who enjoyed the lights and made a donation.”