Weekend to kick off series of events leading to Hastings Pride festival

This weekend marks the official start of Hastings Pride week, culminating with a colourful parade and festival next Sunday (August 27).

Organisers are holding a series of events, together with film screenings at various venues throughout the next week.

People can also take part in a number of sessions to make accessories for next Sunday’s festival.

These take place on Tuesday (August 22) and Wednesday (August 23) at the Happiness Cafe, Bank Buildings, Station Road, from 12.30pm to 3pm.

Next Sunday’s festival is at The Oval in Bohemia Road. Live music will be provided by bands, such as Alibi and Kid Kapichi, The Earl Grey Band featuring Kayleigh Ann & Joe, and MJ Parazino and the Liberty Choir.

The parade is at 11am, starting at South Terrace, with the festival kicking off at 12.15pm.

Diversity Role Models, an organisation set up to tackle bullying against members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community, has teamed up with Hastings Pride as official charity partner.

Natasha Scott, arts and entertainment director at Hastings Pride, said: “There’s so many places to go during Pride week from Hastings Old Town to the American Ground and right over to Bexhill at the De La Warr Pavilion. It’s amazing to see so much happening in so many places and this is only our first year.

“The parade is really shaping up to be spectacular and we’ve even organised one or two surprises.

“The local bands are some of the best talent we’ve got and the bands we are bringing in from outside are going to add to what is already an incredibly strong line-up.”

The Oval will also feature a vintage fair, along with stalls, food and bars and various activities like circus training.

Natasha added: “Hastings Pride was launched to bring people together as it is the ignorance of fear which is behind so much hate felt by the LGBT community and other marginalised groups in society. Uniting together and celebrating the diversity of our humanity and culture, which makes society so rich and wondrous is ultimately what will eradicate the prejudice and hate that still exists today.”

For more information and to download an event program, visit www.hastingspride.co.uk.

