Weather warning issued for Sussex

A weather warning has been issued as a band of heavy, thundery showers is moving from west to east this morning across the South-East (Thursday June 22).

The yellow, be aware, warning from the Met Office says that some places will miss the showers.

However, where they do occur there is potential for heavy downpours producing sudden localised flooding of homes and businesses and disruption to power supplies from lightning strikes.

The forecast across Sussex for the next few days is for much cooler days and nights with temperatures dropping to around a high of the low 20s degC.