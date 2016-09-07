Water quality improvements completed at Hastings’ Alexandra Park

Essential measures to improve the quality of the water travelling through Alexandra Park have now been competed after a two-year programme.

The water in the park was found to contain a level of contaminates that meant water flowing through the park and out to sea was at risk of failing EU regulations for bathing water quality.

Together with partners the Environment Agency, The Landscape Group and specialist contractor Biomatrix, Hastings Borough Council has now completed the final phase of water quality improvements in the park.

Councillor Warren Davies, the council’s lead member for the environment, said: “We are really proud of the innovative measures that have been put in place in Alexandra Park to ensure that we have safe, top quality bathing water on our beaches.

“With the specialist expert guidance from Biomatrix, who have implemented projects as far afield as Shanghai and Seattle, we have been able to introduce sustainable natural ways of filtering out contaminants in the waterways whilst retaining and enhancing the natural beauty of the park.

“The combination of slowing the flow of water, a series of natural filtration and aeration methods and planted floating islands has all enabled us to meet the bathing water quality targets but have also meant that we have created a very unique system for managing water quality – a first for an urban park. Our thanks must go to our partners for their expertise and commitment to this project.”

This year Alexandra Park was once again awarded the prestigious Green Flag award for excellence.

Marina beach, St Leonards was awarded both the Blue Flag award and the Seaside Award. Pelham Beach received the Seaside Award.

