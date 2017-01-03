Wanted man found dead in Hastings

A man who was wanted by police has been found dead at an address in Hastings.

Lloyd Emmanuel Francis, from Hastings, had been sought for recall to prison having breached the terms of his release licence.

The 25-year-old was found dead at an address in Harold Road on New Year’s Day, following a call from a member of the public.

Sussex Police say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding Mr Francis’ death.

The Coroners Officer is continuing enquiries.

