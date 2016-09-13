Vulnerable adults set for St Leonards concert

A centre for vulnerable people in St Leonards has teamed up with a music charity to hold a concert and build their confidence.

Time to Shine has been working with the Seaview Project over the summer to prepare its service users for a gala performance on Friday, September 23.

The concert’s aim is to instil confidence and a sense of achievement through music to the people Seaview helps, including those with mental health issues, the homeless, and addicts.

Maggie Hawthorne from Seaview says: “This has exceeded all my expectations. All of the participants are so engaged and are really loving the process.

“It has been one of the best projects I have had the pleasure of being on the fringes of.

“Now we need an audience of enthusiastic supporters who will share in this great achievement and hopefully be inspired by it themselves!”

The Seaview Project is an open-access centre offering hope and inspiration to people living on society’s margins in Hastings and the surrounding area.

For people who have never had the chance to get on stage and sing with a live band of top professional musicians, this gala performance will have a huge impact on individual live.

For 10 weeks, the participants have been practicing and recording a CD, before the concert which will include solo performances and everyone in a choir.

On the night they will have access to professional hair and makeup artists so that they look and feel at their best, and will be supported on stage by a band of professional musicians.

Time to Shine co-founder Alison Cooper said: “Even after just a few sessions it’s so clear that our participants are gaining in confidence and are really supporting each other in learning and improving.”

All this has been made possible by funding from the Seaview Project, Hastings Lions Club, Magdalen & Lasher, the Rotary Club of Hastings, Sussex Police Funds and some very generous private donors.

The finale performance is at 7.30pm at the Masonic Hall, East Assent, St Leonards. Tickets are £3 or £2 for concessions.

For more information please contact Alison Cooper and Michael Grant by emailing thetimetoshineproject@gmail.com or call 07486 859026

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.