Volunteers from Demelza House children’s hospice were at Hastings railway station on Friday for a fun event to raise awareness about the charity and funds.

People were able to donate and have a go on exercise equipment to support the charity. Demelza House, offers a community hospice at home service for children and young people up to the age of 19, providing therapies, respite and end of life care in the comfort of a child’s own home across East Sussex.

Specialist nurses also provide care and support in other community settings, allowing a child or young person to continue life as normal with as little disruption as possible. Demelza recently set up a new base at Bexhill Road, St Leonards. For more information on the charity and its work visit www.demelza.org.uk or call 01323 446461.

