Volunteer to help charity bring the homeless in from the cold this winter

Local charity the Snowflake Winter Night Shelter is appealing for support to help the homeless get through the tough winter months.

Now In its sixth year, the Snowflake Winter Night Shelter is open each night from November 30 to March 19. It operates seven church halls which are provided free.

Andrew Crighton Chair of Trustees Snowflake Trust Ltd., says the charity has gone from strength the strength. “The Shelter provides supervised overnight accommodation to homeless people who would otherwise be sleeping rough in Hastings and St Leonards during the extreme winter months,” he said. “This include a warm bed, hospitality and engagement with willing volunteers to facilitate wellbeing and positive self-esteem, shelter from the winter weather, hot drinks and meals, liaison with specialist agencies, and encouragement in accessing relevant longer-term solutions to individual housing needs.”

The Night Shelter is now appealing for new volunteers. Information/registration meetings will be held at: Sussex Coast College, Hastings on October 21, and 28 at 10.30am. Evenings at 7.30pm at: Concordia Hall, St Leonards, 21 October; Wellington Square Baptist Church, October 25; St John the Evangelist Hall, Brittany Road, St Leonards, October 27; the Salvation Army Citadel, St Andrews Square, Hasting, October 30, and Chapel Park Baptist Church Centre, November 2.

Supervisory posts are also available. More info at www.snowflake-nightshelter.org.uk/ or visit the Facebook page.