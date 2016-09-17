Visitors get their kicks at route 1066 car show

Sixty stunning four wheel beauties provided a bumper show for visitors to Markwick Garden’s annual Classic Car Extravaganza last Sunday (September 11).

The event, held in glorious sunshine in St Leonards’ ‘secret’ gardens, gave local residents and visitors to 1066 country the opportunity to see some of the best classic cars around. Organiser of the show, Digger Brodrick, says it was a spectacular sight. “Exhibitors came from all over the region to show off their prized cars,” he said.

“Some of the highlights of the event were a stylish 1964 MG Midget; a sporty Fiat 124 AC owned by Malvin Floyd, a stunning 1957 Bentley S1, the delightful miniature Toylander shown by Cerys Allen, and the oldest car in the show, a Hudson that’s now been on the road for over a century!”

This year’s sponsors, Auto Upgrades, also took along some impressive ‘tricked out wheels’ including an Aston Martin Virage V8 Vantage, and a Nissan Skyline GTR.

Digger says the show doesn’t rely on a panel of judges and instead the public and exhibitors express their choices for ‘Best in Show’.

“And what good choices they were! Markwick keeps it simple with just two awards. The Owner’s Choice Award went to a glorious little bubble car, the BMW Isetta. So much time and effort went into restoring this gem of a motor, owner Francis Armstrong was a worthy winner.

“The Public’s Choice was a Jaguar Mk IV saloon, which has been owned by the Pestell family since new in 1946. They must be delighted that their superb car has been awarded this accolade for the second year running.

“There was so much to see and enjoy at the show this year, made even better by the setting at Markwick Gardens. A delight at any time made more so by the glamour of so many super motor cars. Roll on next year’s show!”

For information on future events at Marckwick Gardens visit: www.markwickgardens.org.uk