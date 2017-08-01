Visit hospice gardens open this weekend for all to see

St Michael’s Hospice Open Gardens season continues this Saturday (August 5) in the Hospice gardens at Maze Hill, St Leonards on Sea, 10.30-4pm.

Felicity James, Community Fundraiser St Michael’s Hospice says the gardens are a sight to behold. “This is a wonderful opportunity to visit the magnificent Hospice gardens in full bloom,” she said. “We are so lucky to have our own gardener and a wonderful team of volunteers who keep the garden looking amazing the whole year round. There are also three other wonderful gardens to visit close to the Hospice.”

In the Hospice grounds there will also be lots of delicious homemade refreshments, stalls and the Hospice Retail team will be selling donated stock.

For more information visit: www.stmichaelshospice.com/opengardens