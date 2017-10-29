VIDEO: Zombie apocalypse hits Hastings for Hallowe’en walk

Zombies took over Hastings town centre on Saturday (October 28 2017) for a Hallowe’en walk, which started from the pier.
Dozens of Zombies wowed the crowds with some scary, yet impressive, make-up and masks for the sixth annual 1066 Walk of the Dead. Tomboogie Adult Dance Productions put on a fantastic Michael Jackson 'Thriller' dance routine.
Music in the video by Kevin Macleod: Shadowlands 6 - The Pit & Danse Macabre by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 Licensehttp://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
