VIDEO: Police in stand-off with man armed with knife in St Leonards

Emergency services are still at the scene of a stand-off with a man armed with a knife at a St Leonards home.
Officers said the man locked himself in a property earlier this morning (November 19).
Police have been forced to close Battle Road at the junction with Upper Glen Road due to the incident.
