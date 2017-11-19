Search

VIDEO: Police in stand-off with man armed with knife in St Leonards

Emergency services are still at the scene of a stand-off with a man armed with a knife at a St Leonards home.

Officers said the man locked himself in a property earlier this morning (November 19).
Police have been forced to close Battle Road at the junction with Upper Glen Road due to the incident.
STAND-OFF UPDATE: Police continue to negotiate with knifeman

Police are involved in a stand-off with a man armed with a knife in Battle Road.

