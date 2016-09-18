VIDEO: Hastings Seafood and Wine

The 13th fin-tastic Seafood and Wine Festival opened yesterday (Saturday).

The annual festival opened its doors at 11am to hundreds of eagerly waiting seafood lovers. The event continues today (Sunday) from 11-6 with music in the marquee going on until 7pm.

Visitors can expect to see and hear music and live performances and taste, sample and smell fine wines and sumptuous seafood in the atmospheric Old Town.

