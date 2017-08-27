VIDEO: Hastings Pride parade

The streets of Hastings were filled with colour and sound this morning (Sunday 27th Aug) as the town's first ever Pride parade took place.

The procession started at South Terrace and then paused outside Debenhams before ending up at The Oval, where the fun continues into the evening with live acts including local bands Alibi and Kid Kapichi, who are widely considered to be two of the best up-and-coming bands in Hastings. Tribute act The Doors Alive will be taking to the stage to transport the audience back to the heady days of 1967. Full story and photos will be in next week's Observer.