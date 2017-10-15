VIDEO: Hastings Bonfire

Hastings Week came to a fiery finale last night as the town hosted its annual bonfire celebrations.

The torchlit procession started at the White Rock Hotel at 7.15pm before it headed along Robertson Street, Harold Place, Breeds Place, Marine Parade, All Saints Street and High Street. It then headed back to Pelham Beach for the bonfire, effigy and fireworks, which was lit at 9pm.

Hastings Bonfire 2017

This year's effigy was a tribute to Hastings' very own Popeye, Ron Everett, who sadly passed away in July.

The society is run entirely by volunteers who work tirelessly year-round to fundraise and put on the spectacular event.