VIDEO: Firefighters tackle West Hill fire

Firefighters were called to Hastings this afternoon after a fire in a gorse bush on the West Hill cliffs.

Crews were called to the scene at around 4.13pm after multiple reports and used a hose reel jet to extinguish the flames.

Bob Okines caught the whole incident on film

Eyewitness Bob Okines - who first reported the incident - caught this video of the firefighters at work.

After extinguishing the flames fire crews spent around 10 minutes clearing the area, before leaving the scene at around 4.44pm.

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.