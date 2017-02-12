VIDEO: Firefighters tackle Hastings car fire

Firefighters were called to Hastings after a car caught alight in the early hours of this morning (Sunday).

A crew from Bohemia Road Fire Station were called to the scene in Highlands Gardens at around 2.40am, after reports from neighbours.

Fire crews tackle a burning car in Hastings. Photo by Joshua Bellil.

They extinguished the fire and made the area safe before leaving the scene at around 3.28am.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.

Photos and video by Joshua Bellil.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

The car fire was first reported at around 2.30am on Sunday morning. Photo by Joshua Bellil

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.