VIDEO: Appeal to find ‘long lost love’ wanted Hastings man

Police are embracing the spirit of Valentine’s Day with an appeal for information on the whereabouts of a ‘long lost love’ and wanted Hastings labourer.

Kyle Gilmore is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his release licence with a £500 reward on offer for information since January 30.

Sussex Police has released a video today saying: “Sweet Kyle Gilmore, don’t make us sad, don’t hide away, you know you’ve been bad. Kyle Gilmore come back my love, happy Valentine’s Day.”

In a tweet in the style of an advert, the force said Kyle ‘Likes: Supplying drugs. Hates: Sticking to the terms of his licence’.

A Sussex Police spokesman said ‘it is feeling lonely this Valentine’s Day and is looking for a date with some of its wanted people’.

It will be sending out Valentine messages throughout the day by publishing short video messages appealing for some of the force’s wanted people to hand themselves in and for information of their whereabouts.

The 23-year-old labourer of Malvern Way was jailed for two years and eight months at Lewes Crown Court on April 17, 2015, for possession of drugs with intent to supply, but released on licence on July 25, 2016.

Gilmore is white, 6’, of skinny build, with short straight auburn hair, blue eyes and a fresh complexion.

Anyone seeing Gilmore or knowing of his whereabouts is asked to report online via https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/, call 101 or if the circumstances are urgent, to dial 999 quoting serial 710 of 13/01.

Wanted Kyle Gilmore. Photo courtesy of Sussex Police. SUS-170214-100738001

