Vandals target RSPCA cat rehoming centre

The RSPCA Bluebell Ridge Cat Rehoming Centre was targeted by vandals earlier this month.

The perpetrators approached the centre, on Chowns Hill, Hastings, at around 9:30pm on Sunday, January 15, smashed external security lights and broke into the reception office.

Centre manager Myra Grove says thankfully none of the cats were harmed, adding: “However a lot of damage was done to the office where a window was forced open and another was damaged. The vandals entered the area and were scared off by the cattery’s alarm system.

“It was really upsetting to arrive to such a mess, and to think that someone is so desperate for a few pounds that they’ll steal from a charity.

“We are all very grateful that the cats are safe.”

Anyone who has any information on this incident is asked to call Sussex police on 101.

The Bluebell Ridge is owned and operated by the Sussex East and Hasting branch of the RSPCA. It is a separate charity within the national body and is entirely self-financed. Each year the branch has to raise over £150,000 to keep the cattery open. Visit www.bluebellridge.org.uk.

