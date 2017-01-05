Updated: Woman in hospital after being hit by car in Hastings

A woman has been hit by a car in Hastings this afternoon (Thursday, January 5).

Police and ambulance crews were called at around 2.15pm following reports of an incident at the junction with Bethune Way and Lower Park Road near Alexandra Park.

A spokesperson for the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said the woman, who is aged in her 60s, was taken to the Conquest Hospital ‘as a priority’.

The woman suffered several injuries, including a head injury.

The spokesperson added that the woman was conscious during her journey to hospital.

