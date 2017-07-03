Updated: Boy impales thigh on fence in St Leonards

A nine-year-old boy was taken to hospital after becoming impaled on a fence in St Leonards on Saturday.

The child managed to impale the back of his thigh at Warrior Square Gardens shortly befored 11.40am.

He was freed from the fence and a paramedic, who was on duty nearby, was quickly on the scene.

South East Coast Ambulance Service sent an ambulance to the scene and the patient was taken to the Conquest Hospital for treatment.