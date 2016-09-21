UPDATE: Woman taken to hospital after St Leonards two-car crash

Two people were hurt with a woman taken to hospital after a crash involving two cars in St Leonards this morning (Wednesday, September 21).

A Vauxhall Corsa and a Volkswagen Touran crashed on Gillsman’s Hill near Fern Road with South East Coast Ambulance Service called at around 9.55am, sending an ambulance crew and a single responder car.

The Corsa had left the road and gone down a bank, meaning the road had to be closed in both directions at Hollington Park Road until around 1.30pm while it was recovered.

A female driver was treated at the scene for a hand injury and taken to the Conquest hospital for further treatment.

The other driver, a man, was also checked at the scene but did not sustain any serious injuries.

