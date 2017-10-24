UPDATE: two arrests following St Leonards stabbing

Two people have been arrested following a stabbing in St Leonards.

Officers were called around 11.30am yesterday (Monday, October 23) to a report that a man had been stabbed in Woodland Vale Road.

He was unconscious, had suffered multiple stab wounds and was taken to the Conquest Hospital in St Leonards with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Police said he was reported to be ‘stable’ yesterday evening.

Two men, aged 22 and 23, both from south London, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent in relation to an assault on unknown person who is believed to be a suspect for the stabbing.

They were questioned and later released under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or has any information about the incident is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 542 of 23/10.

Sussex Police said it is thought that a third man suffered head or facial injuries and police are appealing for any information about anyone who may have been injured in circumstances that have not been made clear.

Yesterday afternoon, police placed a closure order on a flat in nearby Tower Road following community concerns over suspected drug dealing at the location.

The order will remain in place until tomorrow (Wednesday, October 25) when a three-month closure order will be sought at Hastings Magistrates’ Court.

Man stabbed in St Leonards attack.