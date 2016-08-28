UPDATE: Missing swimmer ‘found safe and well’

The swimmer believed to have been missing at Camber Sands has been found, the coastguard has announced.

In a statement released by HM Coastguard, it said the reason for the major search was that lifeguards were not on duty at the time it was reported. Click here to read more about the search.

The RNLI has provided five to six lifeguards who are working from 9am to 6pm this Bank Holiday weekend.

A spokesperson for the coastguard said: “There was major reason for concern as this is a dangerous beach and lifeguards were not on yet on duty at the time the swimmer was missed. It’s a great relief that this person has been found safe and well.”

It comes after five men lost their lives at the beach on Wednesday.

