UPDATE: Missing Hastings man found safe and well

A man from Hastings was found safe and well within hours of being reported missing today (Thursday, January 5).

Sumon Thapa was last seen walking into town in Hastings just after 1pm.

But the 32-year-old was found just after 5pm.

Police thanked everyone who helped share the appeal for information.

