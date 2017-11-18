UPDATE: Lifeboat stood down in search for missing person

Lifeboat crews have been stood down after helping police hunt for a missing person off the coast of Bexhill.

A spokesman for the Hastings RNLI Lifeboat Station said crews were called at about midday today (November 18).

One lifeboat was sent and spent an hour-and-a-half searching for a missing person in the water.

“We were stood down after nothing was found,” the spokesman said. “The police decided they had enough information that the person was no longer in the water.”