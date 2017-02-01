UPDATE: Gales still forecast for across Sussex on Friday

The Met Office has provided an update concerning their yellow (be aware) alert which was issued yesterday.

The warning, covering all of Friday February 3, is: “There is still the potential for gales to affect southern parts of England and Wales on Friday.

“The most likely scenario is for gusts widely in the 50 to 60mph bracket, which could affect travel and produce some minor damage.

“Gusts of 60 to 70mph may still occur in southern counties, where there remains a small chance of 80mph gusts in exposed coastal areas.

“If such winds were to happen, we would expect damage to trees and perhaps to buildings, possible disruption to power supplies, as well as delayed travel.”

The Chief Forecaster said: “A number of potentially vigorous low pressure systems are likely to move quickly towards north-west Europe later this week.

“One of these, on Friday, may affect southern parts of the UK. However there is, if anything, a stronger signal, that the worst of the winds will pass south of the UK.

Even so, spells of wet and windy weather will be affecting many areas later this week and over the weekend, with surface water issues an additional hazard in southwestern parts of both England and Wales.”