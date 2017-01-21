United clash postponed

Hastings United Football Club's match today (Saturday) has been postponed.

The Ryman Football League Division One South clash at home to Carshalton Athletic has been called-off due to a frozen pitch after The Pilot Field playing surface unsurprisingly failed a 10.30am inspection.

Elsewhere, Bexhill United's game away to Langney Wanderers in the Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division One Challenge Cup quarter-finals will go ahead, albeit at a different venue as it's been switched to the artificial 3G pitch at Eastbourne Borough FC. Kick-off is 3pm.

Westfield's scheduled trip to Worthing Town Leisure in Southern Combination League Division Two has also now been postponed.

For the first time this season, the weather has had a significant impact on the Macron East Sussex Football League programme with the majority of matches succumbing to frozen pitches. See the full list below.

TODAY'S FOOTBALL FIXTURES

RYMAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Division 1 South

Hastings United p-p Carshalton Athletic

MACRON STORE SOUTHERN COMBINATION FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Division 1 Challenge Cup

Quarter-final

Langney Wanderers v Bexhill United (3pm at Eastbourne Borough FC)

Division 2

Worthing Town Leisure p-p Westfield

MACRON EAST SUSSEX FOOTBALL LEAGUE (2PM)

Premier Division

Ore Athletic p-p Robertsbridge United

Rock-a-Nore p-p Westfield II

Division 1

Bexhill Town p-p Rye Town

Herstmonceux p-p Crowhurst

Mountfield United p-p Icklesham Casuals

Wadhurst United v Little Common II

Division 2

Hastings Athletic p-p Peche Hill Select

St Leonards Social II p-p Mayfield

Ticehurst p-p Burwash

Westfield III v Eastbourne Athletic

Division 3

Battle Baptists II p-p Hollington United II

Bexhill Rovers p-p Hailsham Athletico (Hailsham unable to field team)

Bexhill United II p-p Punnetts Town

Catsfield p-p Sedlescombe Rangers II

Pebsham Sibex p-p Orington

Division 4

Bexhill AAC II p-p Hawkhurst United II

Magham Down p-p The JC Tackleway II

Mayfield II v West Hill United

Sandhurst p-p Sovereign Saints

Division 5

Bexhill Spartans p-p Hampden Park

Icklesham Casuals II v Cranbrook Town

Sedlescombe Rangers III p-p Northiam 75 II

West Hill United II v Bexhill Broncos

Wittersham II p-p Battle Baptists III

ESFL PREMIER TRAVEL CHALLENGE CUP

3rd round (1.30pm)

Eastbourne Rangers v Battle Baptists

Northiam 75 p-p Hollington United

Old Hastonians p-p St Leonards Social

Sedlescombe Rangers p-p Hawkhurst United

ROBERTSBRIDGE CHARITY JUNIOR CUP

2nd round (1.30pm)

Robertsbridge United II p-p Hastings Rangers

