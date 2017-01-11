United boss backs Watt after booing episode

Darren Hare has come out in support of Steve Watt after the Hastings United defender claimed he was booed by some of the football club's own supporters.

Watt, who is also the club's assistant manager, wrote on social media site Twitter after Tuesday night's game against Three Bridges that for the first time in his career, he was booed by his own fans after coming on as a substitute.

United manager Hare said: "I didn't hear it to be honest, but Steve's a very proud man and I know he was upset by it.

"Steve has been a major player in what we've tried to achieve. He's been such a help to me, and I would question if we would've signed the likes of (Matt) Bodkin and (Frannie) Collin without him being here.

"He's been playing games this season when he's still been injured because we've needed him. If he did have that (booing) then obviously that's not right because people don't realise what he does behind the scenes."

The 31-year-old Watt has been at clubs such as Chelsea, Barnsley, Swansea City, Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Ross County, Grimsby Town, Dover Athletic and Maidstone United during a long and successful career.

"He's a great coach, he's got a lot of contacts in the game and a very knowledgeable guy to have in the dressing room; he commands respect from everybody in there," continued Hare.

"We work very much as a pair and people don't realise what he does for this club. No-one deserves to be booed by their home supporters, least of all Steve.

"It must've been just maybe one or two voicing their dismay for whatever reason and for me you don't need that. Boo me or the team if we're all poor, but individuals, I've got no time for that."

