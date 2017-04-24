Two in hospital following van crash in Hastings

Two people were taken to hospital after the van they were travelling in struck a pillar on Saturday night (April 22).

The accident happened on White Rock Road shortly before 8.30pm.

A spokesperson for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said that a woman in her 30s, who is believed to have been a passenger in the van, suffered a head injury and was taken to the Conquest Hospital as a priority.

A second person was also taken to the Conquest, but the spokesman said that no further information about the patient of their condition was available.

