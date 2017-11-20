Two charged with stabbing teenage boy in St Leonards

A man and a teenage boy have been charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent following a stabbing in St Leonards on Saturday (November 18).

Jack Cunnion, 18, a scaffolder, of Essex Road, St Leonards, was remanded to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, November 20).

The 16-year-old boy from St Leonards also faces the same charge and was remanded to appear before Brighton magistrates today.

Police said a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the stomach in Old Church Road near the junction of Battle Road, St Leonards, at 6.50pm on Saturday.

The victim was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, in a critical condition.

He underwent major surgery yesterday morning (Sunday, November 19) and is expected to require further surgery in due course.

Anyone who witnessed the stabbing is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting Operation Charing.